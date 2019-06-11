These are gifts dads will love for Father's Day

Father's Day is Sunday and graduation celebrations are underway! If you're looking for creative gift ideas our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills have all kinds of unique ideas. Melissa Morang showed Jason Carr some of the hot new trendy gifts and the great deals available right now.

At Fossil Outlet, there are duffle bags, messenger bags and travel bags as well as beautiful watches with Google Play GPS technology. At Bose, there are noise-cancelling headphones, soundwear companion speakers you can wear around your neck, and rechargeable earbuds. There are also sunglasses with audio frame technology so you can connect with your phone via bluetooth. At the sthore, Things Remembered there are sentimental personalized gifts that can be engraved. Bass Pro has tackle bags with four tackle boxes inside, and a remote controlled boat that can catch fish weighing up to two pounds!

Great Lake Crossing Outlets has fun family activities too. There are Father's Day specials at Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland where walk-up admission is just $5 for dads and grandfathers.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is located on Baldwin Rd. just of I-75 in Auburn Hills. For more information visit their website: greatlakescrossingoutlets.com