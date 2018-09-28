These cocktails are really shaking things up in the D!

Break out the shakers and block ice cubes! Monday is the start of Detroit Cocktail Week, where there will be all kinds of events in and around the D centered around various kinds of cocktails.

Friday, Tati Amare and Kim Degiulio were joined by Travis Fourmont, of Great Lakes Wine and Spirits, and Michael Forsyth, of Detroit City Distillery, to discuss the event and make some drinks.

Fourmont, a cocktail ambassador, made some gin and tonics for everyone with a mix of Talon Gin from Detroit City Distillery which partnered with Otus Supply in Ferndale to create it, and Fever Tree tonic water.

Forsyth said the gin has hints of strawberry and cacao nib. He said it is a gin that is perfect for the fall season.

Detroit cocktail week is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Fourmont said there will be industry seminars on Monday. Throughout the week there will be multiple events that lead to the Cocktail Classic on Friday.

The event will house 47 of the best bars in town and will allow drink tastings as well as multiple food trucks.

The Detroit Cocktail Classic takes place in Eastern Market on Oct. 5.