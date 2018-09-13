These coney dogs are unlike any you've seen before

When you think of a Detroit coney you likely think of the classics from Lafayette or American in downtown. Local 4 is just blocks away from these famous restaurants, but Live In The D's Tati Amare has never been able to try them because she is allergic to pork. Now there is a new coney place in town that's serving up a vegan version of this Detroit favorite.

Chili Mustard Onions opened its doors in August and people have come in droves to try this meatless coney dog. They serve other items typical of a Detroit-style diner, but everything in the restaurant is vegan.

Pete Lacombe, the owner, said he started because, "When I went vegan, six years ago, this is what I missed. I've always been around food, I love food, and I had to replace what I loved."

Chili Mustard Onions offers a wide selection of vegan diner food, including their version of a hani, their vegan burger the Big Mock, and of course a vegan coney dog.

Tati finally got a chance to try the coney and she said it was "the bomb." Live in the D's Jason Carr and Michelle Oliver, as well as "What's Happening Around the D" contributor, A. J. Williams, also got a chance to try it. See their reactions in the above video.

"This is what I envisioned, I really did, this is what I believed in the whole time," said Lacombe.

Chili Mustard Onions is located at 3411 Brush Street in Midtown Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.