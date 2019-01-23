These deals from Great Lakes Crossing Outlets will help you keep your New Year's resolution!

If you made a New Year's resolution to be more mindful about getting some exercise, you may be in need of some inspiration to keep it right about now. There are all kinds of sales and deals to help keep you on the right track. Melissa Morang, from our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, joined host Jason Carr in studio to discuss some of their deals.

Under Armour Factory House recently opened up in Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and they have great gear for getting your sweat on outdoors. Some items Morang brought included a swacket - a sweater and jacket combo - shoes, and gloves.

To keep your insides healthy GNC has some great options. They have a whole line of powders and shakes that are ready-to-go, full of proteins and nutrients. They also have vitamins for everyone in the family.

So after you get all dressed up in your new workout gear, and have your protein shake ready, you can pump some iron at the new Planet Fitness. You can work out any time, any day. They are well known for their judgement free zone so working out doesn't have to be intimidating. Memberships start at $10/month.

New Balance also has a store at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and they sell more than just shoes there. They have a variety of athleisure wear including jackets and layering pieces.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is one mile around, so you can also get your fitness in as you shop! For more information on Great Lakes Crossing Outlets visit:www.greatlakescrossingoutlets.com.