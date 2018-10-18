These local mom entrepreneurs are helping to empower women

There are many expectations put on the modern-day mother, who must find a way to balance them with lots of responsibilities.

Thursday, Tati was joined by a group of local moms and entrepreneurs who are looking to change perceptions and give moms the tools to soar in every way.

The CEO of Mother Honestly, Blessing Adesiyan, said her inspiration for starting the Mother Honestly community was to create a platform to support women in all stages of their lives.

Her business is called Hey Mama. It is a subscription box that contains items to empower woman and give them the tools they need to thrive.

Next is Amy Peterson, the owner of Rebel Nell Graffiti Jewelry which provides jobs to single mothers transitioning out of homelessness.She said Mother Honestly provides an empowering outlet and comfort to mothers letting them know there are other moms in their position.

Laura Herwart is with Ferne Boutique Detroit, which specializes in clothing for all women and is there to help all woman feel confident in their clothes.

The final entrepreneur is Kendra Geralt, with Color Box Nails, a luxury beauty bar, in Birmingham. It focuses on making women feel beautiful from head to toe.

There is an event taking place Oct. 28 at the Madison Building and will feature many speakers throughout the day. It will focus on bringing mothers together and helping them pursue their dreams.