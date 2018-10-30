These special spooky sweets will liven up anyone's Halloween

Halloween is all about sweet treats, and one woman who knows all about that is Michelle Bezue. She is a master confectioner who is opening a new spot in downtown Wyandotte. She brought some of her great Halloween treat ideas to Live in the D.

Bezue brought in some cookies to show that they aren't just for holidays. She had Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio put the final touches on a pair of Halloween-themed cookies.

She is opening a confectionery and a bakery with a s'mores bar, cupcakes, homemade marshmallows and more.

The homemade marshmallows are corn, egg, soy and dairy-free and only contain 6 ingredients. Bezue also brought in cinnamon strudel brown butter muffins and dark chocolate pumpkin cake truffles.

The confectionery and bakery opens Fri, Nov. 2. with a Thanksgiving tasting and ability to order your sweets for the holiday season.