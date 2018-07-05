These urban farms are feeding the hungry

Urban summer vegetable gardens are in full bloom all over the D, and the fresh produce is packed with nutrition. Our friends at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen are using those fresh fruits and vegetables to help nourish the bodies and souls of those who would otherwise go hungry.

Brother Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, was with us in studio and said that, "We believe there is a connection between how we listen and care for the earth, and how we listen and care for one another and the table is a place where all of that can come together."

At the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, they use a lot of produce they grow themselves, and some from other local farms as well. Their urban farming initiative is called Earthworks Farm and it spans about two acres in Detroit, and is certified organic. On average, they serve several hundred people each day.



Alison Costello, a chef with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, was also in studio with us, and showed us how to make one of the dishes they serve there. Here is the recipe for those who want to make it at home:



Carmelized Spiced Carrots

Ingredients

½ c. pomegranate molasses

1/8 c olive oil

¼ stick butter, melted

1/8 cup grated ginger

1/2T cumin

1/4 tsp. cardamom

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

2-2-1/4 lbs. medium carrots peeled, stems trimmed to ½ inch

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ pine nuts toasted

Handful sliced basil leaf

Handful sliced mint leaf

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 F. Whisk 1/3 cup of water , pomegranate molasses and the next seven ingredients in a bowl. Add carrots to the mixture and coat. Roast the carrots until tender, and the liquid starts to reduce to a glaze. Add water if needed to prevent burning. It should cook for about 55 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with seeds, nuts, and herb leaves. Serve.



If you would like to help the Capuchin Soup Kitchen out, they are always accepting donations and they also have a market where they sell some of their products. For more information, please visit their website at cskdetroit.org.

