Things are heating up at this festival in Royal Oak this weekend!

Things are heating up in Royal Oak this weekend for a festival that is on fire, literally! It's the Art of Fire - Clay, Glass and Metal Show.

The festival is a juried art show that will feature pieces made using fire, including clay, glass, and metal. Many artists will be there selling their handmade wares. There will also be lots of demonstrations you can watch including pottery throwing and glass blowing.

Sometimes the fire, itself, is part of the artwork. We had a look at one such piece, a giant metal statue created by artist, Bacon. His steel structure stands over 9 feet tall and shoots flames out of the top. It is a fun, interactive piece at the festival. Fire dancers and performers from the female-centric, Underwire group, will be there as well, and of course, there will be plenty of food and drink.

In terms of parking, all of the parking structures will be free for the month of June thanks to the Downtown Development Authority. The festival runs Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. - 7p.m. and Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Washington Avenue in Royal Oak.

