Things are heating up at the Live Glass Blowing and Arts Festival

Things are getting hot in the D this weekend, and it is all part of the Live Glassblowing and Arts Festival to benefit art instruction in Detroit schools. Joining host Tati Amare to give us more ideas on this fun event were Drew Kups, and Jeremy Ross, the co-founders of the festival.

There will be over 100 glassblowers demonstrating their skills at this 3-day long festival. Items they can make include everything from goblets to glass figurines. Making the items can take anywhere from 10 minutes to 10 hours. The creations will then be auctioned off on Sunday in a silent auction with the proceeds going to Art Road, a program that brings art classes back to kids.

"By bringing art classes to children in Detroit Public Schools, they allow the kids an opportunity to learn how to think outside the box," said Kups.

The event runs Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21. It is located at 1600 Clay St., Detroit, MI. The event costs $20 to attend.

You can find out more about The Michigan Glass Project on Instagram or on the web.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.