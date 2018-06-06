Things are heating up in Royal Oak this weekend!

The weather is getting warm, so that means it is festival season. One festival that is heating things up even more is the Art of Fire Festival in Royal Oak.



As you might expect, this festival is all about fire, from fire performers to locally made goods that require flames to make.



Out on the Local 4 plaza some of the festival performers came to show off their pyrotechnic tricks. They used a variety of instruments that were all set aflame, from a hula hoop to a giant staff. They called their performance flow art, which they define as "an exclusive term used to represent a form of self expression that integrates technical skill and movement with or without a prop."

Besides the performers, they have over 100 artists in attendance that work with clay, metal and glass. Many demonstrations will take place, as well as live music. There are also plenty of places to eat and shop in downtown Royal Oak.

The Art of Fire Festival is taking place Saturday June 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend. For more information visit their website here.







Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.