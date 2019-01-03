Things to do this first weekend of 2019!

Michigan Chronicles Life and style editor, AJ Williams, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to get everyone ready for the weekend. Williams said there will be a New Year, New You Wellness Expo Jan. 5 at the Farmers Market in Royal Oak. This event is all about health, body, mind, family, pets and more. There will also be free samples, show specials, health advocates and presentations, and the admission is free.

Over in Macomb County you can check out "American Girl Live" the musical. Williams says the musical was inspired by American Girl dolls and the company's most memorable characters. It has all original music and exciting stories of bravery and friendship. The musical will be at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts. Kids ages 12 and under are $20 and adults are $35.

The Yoga Garden in Beverly Hills on Southfield road will mix yoga and puppies Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. It is a full yoga class with puppies to inspire the visitors. William says the event benefits the Canine Companions Rescue Center and the class is $25.

In Ann Arbor this weekend, you can paint some happy little trees. The Bob Ross Paint-Along is being held at the Ann Arbor District Library this Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. Supplies are provided, but you are asked to wear an old shirt or apron.

