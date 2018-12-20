Things to do to get ready for the holidays this weekend

Get a look at what else is happening around the D this weekend. A.J. Williams joined us back in studio to look at some events. She is the City. Life. and Style. editor at the Michigan Chronicle.

Starting with some holiday shopping, it is the last weekend for the Holiday Markets at Eastern Market. You can find one-of-a-kind gifts from Michigan vendors. The event takes place Sunday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There's also a special chance to see a classic Christmas movie this weekend. The historic Redford Theatre is showing "It's a Wonderful Life." On Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m and on Sat. Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Another favorite Christmas movie is coming to life on stage at the Fox Theatre this weekend. This is "A Christmas Story: The Musical". It follows the same story you're familiar with from the movie, but also adds musical numbers into the mix. The show runs Dec. 20 through Dec. 22. Tickets start at $36.

In Ann Arbor, professional Russian ballet dancers will be on the screen in high definition this weekend for a performance of the "The Nutcracker" that will take place at the Michigan Theatre. The broadcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. from the stage in Moscow. This is a great way to see "The Nutcracker" performed by some of the top dancers in the world. Tickets are $22.

