Think you make the best cupcakes ever?

Rochelle Riley, award winning Columnist at the Detroit Free Press and Author was in the studio today. Riley is Honorary Chair of Bookstock, the largest used book and media sale in the state. Bookstock is having their second annual Cookstock recipe contest. The contest benefits literacy programs across Detroit.

Good Cakes and Bakes is this year's sponsor for The Best Cupcake Recipe Ever contest. The contest is asking pastry chefs across Michigan to send in their cupcake recipes. The winner of the contest will make the cupcake on Live in the D, and will get to have their cupcake displayed and sold at Good Cakes and Bakes, Detroit's hottest new bakery!

To enter your cupcake recipe into the contest, go to http://Bookstockmi.org/cookstock. The deadline is Sunday, April 8 by midnight.