Thirsty Thursday On National Margarita Day

Today we're shaking things up and pretending we're on a beach in Mexico because it's National Margarita Day! The folks from MEX restaurant in Bloomfield Hills came in to help us celebrate.

They make all of their ingredients fresh every morning. They also infuse their tequilas with things like "blueberry mint" and "mango habanero". They have more than 100 different types of tequila at Mex and make at least 10 different kinds of margaritas.

If you want to go visit them and have a margarita yourself they are located at 6675 Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301.