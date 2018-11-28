This Ann Arbor boutique is not like the rest!

Here on Live in the D we love small businesses, and we want to introduce you to one in Ann Arbor that is celebrating it's seventh anniversary, and they may have the perfect gift for the beauty enthusiast on your list. Cyndi Clark, the owner of Lily Grace, joined Live in the D's Tati Amare to discuss some ideas for holiday shopping.

Lily Grace got its name from Clark's granddaughter, because Clark wanted to be a special person in her life, just like her grandmother is to her. The boutique sells items like jewelry, jewelry boxes, candles, skin care products and more. She has a bunch of unique finds especially in their cosmetics department. What really makes her boutique unique is there's a spa, so you can get pampered after you shop.

If you are not sure what to get for the beauty lover in your life, you may want to check out the Lily Box. It is a box full of sample-size items from her store that you get to pick out yourself.

Lily Grace is located at 306 S. Main St. in Ann Arbor. For more on what's going on around Ann Arbor, visit the website allaboutannarbor.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.