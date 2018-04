The Craig Brown Band joined us in the studio today to play us a song off of their album The Lucky Ones Forget. The band opened for Jack White at Little Caesars Arena last week and said the experience was incredible.

This summer the band will be a part of Detroit Music Weekend, which is honoring The Jackson 5, June 14th - 17th.

To get more information about The Craig Brown Band, check out the band's Instagram or Third Man Records.