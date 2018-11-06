This BBQ joint is giving back to veterans on a special day

Sunday is Veterans Day and there are many ways to honor those who served.

One place is serving up barbeque and they are doing it all year long to pay tribute to our veterans and our country.

On Tuesday, Jason was joined by Rich Malec, the director of operations with Mission BBQ.

He brought along a selection of barbeque from the menu as well as some information about the special Veterans day event.

Malec brought along a plethora of meats including smoked turkey, baby back ribs, beef brisket and the special for the month: smoked meatloaf. He also brought along seven homemade barbeque sauces that represent different states' spin on barbeque, like Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Mission BBQ was originally opened in Maryland on Sept. 11, 2011. The founders wanted to give back to American heroes and try to make the world a better place.

On Veterans day, all veterans will receive a free sandwich, drink, and dessert.

There are two Mission BBQ locations: Troy and Northville