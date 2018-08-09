This competition is empowering women in the D

There is an exciting opportunity that is empowering women right here in the D. This involves tens of thousands of dollars and support to help women's ideas and businesses change our community, and even the world. Pamela Alexander, the Director Of Community Development with our friends at the Ford Motor Company Fund, and two women -- Chinonye Akunne and Deirdre Roberson -- who earned the reward last year with the brilliant business idea called Motor Steam joined Tati Amare in our Live in the D studio.

EmpowerHer is a competition that is on it's second year. It was started by the Ford Motor Company Fund and Michigan Women Forward to help women entrepreneurs.



"What EmpowerHer does is bring women together, provides both cash prizes and social impact investment dollars for a pitch competition to women who are social entrepreneurs and have a business idea," explained Alexander.

Social entrepreneurship is a sustainable business that is profitable, but also has a community benefit.

Multiple prizes are awarded in the competition for a variety of stages of creating a business, including some for ideas. Prizes and investments range from $1,00 to $35,000. The submission period is through the end of August.

Motor City S.T.E.A.M. is one of the past winners. They focus on teaching S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to underserved communities. They provide them with a S.T.E.A.M. subscription box called Lab Drawer which has a science and art kit with everything needed to perform an experiment.

"It's supposed to be engaging for the entire family to use and enjoy," explained Akunne.

For more information on the 2019 EmpowerHer competition, please visit their website at miwf.org.

