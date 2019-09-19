This Detroit hot spot has three ways you can punch up your party

National Punch Day is this Friday, and we've got three ways you can "punch" up your party. Nickolas Scott, general manager at Punch Bowl Social in Detroit, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in studio to share some punch ideas for National Punch Day.

You can get a flight of three punches at the restaurant Friday for $10. That's a taste of the restaurant's Merman's World, Watermelon Polo, and Conga Line for about $3 a piece.

Punch Bowl Social also has a full-service kitchen and plenty of games to keep you entertained while you enjoy a night out. You can visit the restaurant in downtown Detroit on Broadway Street.