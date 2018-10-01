This Detroit woman is turning heads with her new business

Detroit is a hotbed for entrepreneurship and new businesses, and the beauty industry is no exception.

One local woman started a business because of her personal need. Gwen Jimmere's homegrown business is called Naturalicious, and it's a real game changer in the natural hair care business.

Her inspiration for creating the store came when she saw the movie "Good Hair." She saw a soda can disintegrate in a vat of hair relaxer and was freaked out.

She decided to go natural but had no idea on how to do it. She then began a quest to find natural beauty products, but had no luck.

So Jimmere decided that since she couldn't find any it was her responsibility to make her own.

She consulted her mother, who is a master herbalist, and after five or six months she finally came up with a formula that is natural and safe.

After a year Jimmere received a patent for her products and became the first African-American woman to own a patent for a natural hair care product.

At her warehouse she does everything from producing the product to packing and eventually shipping it out to the customer. Her son even packs a sweet with every order.

Now her product is carried in major chains across the country

Jimmere urges other entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams, put themselves out there and see what happens.