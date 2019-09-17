This Emmy award-winning actor returns to TV in a thrilling legal drama

Known for his outstanding work in iconic shows like "LA Law", and "NYPD blue", Jimmy Smits is taking on a whole new role for his upcoming show. This Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor chatted with Jason Carr from Los Angeles, California.

His new legal drama, "Bluff City Law," centers around Smits' character Elijah Strait. Strait is a lawyer, and a father, who is determined to heal a relationship with his daughter after a family tragedy.

Tune in to watch the premiere Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m. on Local 4.

