This Emmy-award winning actor shows off his comedic chops in new show

Known for dramatic roles in TV shows like "The West Wing" and "The Handmaids Tale", and hit movies like "Get Out", Bradley Whitford is ready to show off his comedic chops with his return to TV.

This Emmy award-winning actor chatted with Jason Carr, live from New York, about his new comedy, "Perfect Harmony". Whitford stars as Arthur Cochrun, a former Princeton music professor who stumbles across an out of tune church choir in a small town. Despite their many differences, this group of misfits may be the very inspiration he needed.

Tune in to watch the premiere Thursday, September 26, at 8:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.