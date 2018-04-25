This event is helping kids all over Michigan

A big event is happening in Michigan this weekend that's all for a great cause. Zach Wigal is the founder of Gamers Outreach and is in the studio on behalf of our partners, Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers which support his event.

Gamers Outreach is a charity organization within the video game industry that works with hospitals all over the country to make sure patients have access to entertainment.

Gamers For Giving is a fundraising event that the organization hosts at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center. Video gamers from all across the country come out for the weekend and play games to raise a goal amount of $350,000 to support the work Gamers Outreach does in hospitals.

One of the organizations initiatives is called Project Go Kart, which are easy tools for healthcare professionals to use to help kids have access to entertainment in their hospital rooms. Project Go Karts are mobile video game karts that make video games easily accessible in children's hospital rooms.

To find out how to contribute to Gamers For Giving, head to the website http://gamersforgiving.org.

The tenth annual Gamers For Giving event is Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 at Eastern Michigan University's Convocation Center.

For more information go to http://clickondetroit.com and click on the "In the D" section.