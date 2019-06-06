This event is sparking new ideas in Ann Arbor!

It's an event that sparks new ideas and it's taking over Ann Arbor, the 5th Annual Tech Trek. It's a free event put on by an organization called Ann Arbor Spark. How it works is leading technology companies in the area will open their doors to the public and show off their latest and greatest inventions. It's a great opportunity for students and job seekers to meet with these companies and possibly apply for a position, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Much like you might expect from a tech event, there is an app that will help you build custom schedules and maps. There is also a job portal on the app as well for those seeking a job.

To add to the festival atmosphere of the event, there will be an outdoor concert presented by the Bank of Ann Arbor. Mobility Row is coming back this year and will be on Washington Street between 5th and Division from noon to 7 pm. There you can see everything from self-driving shuttles to the latest in car tech, and there will be a DJ playing music as well. For those seeking a job, they should check out the Talent Terrace in Liberty Plaza where they can get career advice and job search.

There are over 100 companies that will be participating in the event, including Orangesplash Technologies which makes apps for exploring the Zoo and other museums-like places called Geoxhibit. It is designed so people can walk around the exhibits with their phones or devices and they will gain additional information and multimedia, enriching their experience.

The Tech Trek takes place on Friday, June 7 from 3 - 7 pm all across downtown Ann Arbor. You can get a head start on your Tech Trek with early check-in at the SPARK Central Innovation Center and Bank of Ann Arbor from noon to 3 pm, right after the Tech Talk. Regular check-in occurs from 3 - 5:30 pm.

