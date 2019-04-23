This is a great way to provide a feast for your graduation party!

Graduation season is around the corner and that means parties, and parties mean food! You can serve a giant spread and save yourself a lot of hassle by featuring a Detroit area favorite, Tubby's Sub Shops. Sue Marchewka and Jaqueline Brooks with Tubby's joined host Jason Carr on set to discuss the different party platters you can get.

They have a variety of subs and you can get them in a variety of sizes. Their convenient party platters feature multiple types of subs or wraps and come in two sizes. The half platter serves up to 10 people, while their full platter serves 15-20 people. They also offer giant subs over-flowing with toppings that can be anywhere from 1 foot long to 5 feet long!

What about desserts? They've got you covered there as well. They own Just Baked Gourmet Cupcakes and serve 12 different flavors of cupcakes at most of their locations. They've also added brownies and cookies in a couple of locations.

If you want to place a catering order you need to call at least 24 hours in advance, but you can call ahead for a couple of months out if you'd like!

They have 63 locations across Metro Detroit. For more information visit tubbys.com.

