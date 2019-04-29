This is how to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

This week you are invited to a celebration that's all about Cinco De Mayo and Mexican Culture. You don't have to wait until Sunday because Cinco de Mayo week in Southwest begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to discuss some of the fun events going on is Gloria Rosas Baiocco from Xochi's Gift Shop, and Lydia Gutierrez, the Grand Marshal for the Cinco de Mayo parade this year. She is also the owner of Hacienda Mexican Foods.

Baiocco brought in several items from her gift shop including dresses and home decor items. They specialize in handmade crafts from Mexico. She also brought in items from neighboring stores, including one that specializes in quinceanera dresses and items, and another that specializes in western-ware. Saturday will be the day to shop ads several stores will have special promotions going on that day.

"We have week-long festivities and we like to think that Mexican Town celebrates Cinco de Mayo all year long, but it is especially special over this week, " said Gutierrez.

Besides amazing shopping, there will also be amazing food from the many taquerias all over Southwest Detroit. On Friday there will be 16 restaurants that will be participating in a restaurant and tequila crawl.

The main festivities will happen on Saturday and Sunday and include foods, artwork, live cultural performances and so much more. For more information visit the Southwest Detroit Business Improvement District website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.