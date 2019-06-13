This is one of the best places to have fun this summer

Are you ready for a road trip? We've got one in mind and it is a part of our new travel feature, "Taking Off with Live in the D" where you will discover the world 4ish hours from Detroit. It could even be a flight to some great getaway. This whole week we've been exploring Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky Ohio, which is just over two hours away. It's famous for it's a giant indoor water park, but now that the weather's nice you have to check out their outdoor park.

It is jammed packed with fun activities for everyone in the family. Their newest addition is Bugs Burrow, a water play paradise for the littlest ones. They have mini swings and slides and a beach-entry pool that everyone, kids, parents, even grandparents can play in. It is decorated with fun, colorful bugs, making the kids feel like they've been shrunk to the size of a small critter. The kid's Safari Pool is great for all ages as well and has more of an African safari theme.

For the thrill seeker's in the family, they've recently added 5 new slides - two two-person tube slides, one one-person tube slide, and two body slides. They have sudden drops, twists, turns, funnels, the works. This is where Michelle Oliver spent most of her time, laughing as she splashed her way down. Climbing the stairs back up to the top can be quite the workout, but luckily you do not have to carry the tube up with you.

If you are looking for more of a relaxed vibe, you can chill in one of their two indoor-outdoor hot tubs, or rent a poolside bungalow. The bungalows are perfect for families that want a home base in the water park where the little ones can catch a quick snooze or watch something on the TV as they recharge.

