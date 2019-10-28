This is the key to success according to these Forbes Under 30 speakers!

The Forbes Under 30 Summit descended on Detroit and electrified the area with palatable energy.

Hosted at the Masonic Temple in downtown Detroit creatives, techies, entrepreneurs and curious onlookers came out in droves to experience the excitement and hear from speakers at the top of their respective fields.

I had the opportunity to speak with some innovators in fashion, technology, music and sports. While all these professionals come from different fields, they all have one key shared ingredient to success - PASSION. Passion for the work they’re doing, the people they’re serving, and making their work an extension of themselves.

Each of the speakers I caught up with expressed how this shared passion drives their work and is making an impact.

Starting with Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, who's working to bring fashion creatives of color to the forefront by creating space for underrepresented designers.

Adam Rippon, Olympic medalists turned activist, using his highly visible platform to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Shavone Charles, Head of Global Music & Youth Culture at Instagram, using her role to show other young techies and creatives how to create balance and be authentic in their pursuits.

Or Heidi Zack, founder of ThirdLove, whose company is disrupting the very old-school lingerie business by empowering women to be able to have more control over how they purchase their bras.

On the journey to success, they attribute their passion to getting them through the tough times and leading them to their ultimate goals. A lesson we could all learn from.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.