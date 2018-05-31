This is what you need to go backpacking in the UP

If you are looking for a vacation that will reconnect you to nature and the outdoors, you might think about hiking in Colorado or trekking along the Appalachian Trail. But have you considered backpacking in Michigan's Upper Peninsula? Scott Joseph and his sister Laura Lyons can make this happen for you and they joined us in the studio to talk about their company, High Five Tribe.

The High Five Tribe is a company the siblings started because growing up they did a lot of traveling and camping, and they still enjoy doing these things as adults. But now they teach other people how to explore outdoors with everything provided! All you will need to do is show up with the clothes on your back! They provide all the big pieces of gear, including a tent, portable stove, food, clothes, water and a raincoat all in one backpack!

If you want to try backpacking in Michigan, The High Five Tribe is offering a special of 10 percent off if you book a trip in the next two weeks, starting today, May 31. For more information, check out their website, which is mentioned in the segment.