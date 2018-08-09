This is what's happening this weekend in the D

There are a few summer weekends left and if you are looking for something fun to do this weekend we've got you covered. Our friend Rich Rice, the founder of Detroit by Design joined us in studio to tell us about all the fun things taking place this weekend you don't want to miss.

There are constantly new and unique shops popping up in Detroit and there is an event that will update you on all the newest shops in Detroit. Its the Evening On The Ave where you can explore downtown Detroit with a night of local shopping, cocktails, giveaways and more. It all happens Thursday, August 9th from 4pm to 9pm.

At Detroit Dance City Festival, there will be dance crews, a choreographer showcase and international dance companies. The festival is at the Detroit Film Theatre August 10th through August 12th.

The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is this Friday and Saturday in Southfield, on the front lawn of the city's municipal campus. It features live music, food trucks, boutique vendors and adult beverages. Admission is free and parking is $10.

If you have a really cool car you might want to head on over to Dearborn for the Hot Wheels Legend Tour. Event organizers are inviting all car enthusiasts to bring their cars to the event and judges will select a few cars to be part of a special series. The tour will be on Ford Rd. in Dearborn on Saturday, August 11th.

There is a great event giving everyone a chance to get on the Big House field at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. It's Yoga at the Big House and it's a great way to start your morning on Saturday. There will also be a former Detroit Lion who will be speaking about health and wellness. Tickets are $14. Things kick off Saturday, August 10th at 10am.

For more fun events happening in Ann Arbor, visit the website allaboutannarbor.com, which is made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.

You can always check out what's happening around the D by going to out Live Guide.