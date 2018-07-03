This is where you can get your rib fix this weekend!

Want to celebrate the Fourth of July with some barbecue? Then you'll want to head to downtown Royal Oak this weekend for the annual Michigan Rib Fest. It starts on Friday, July 6, and runs through Sunday, July 8. Mike Moyianis, from Renegade Kitchen Chef, joined Live in the D host Jason Carr in studio to discuss the event.



Moyianis made his Renegade Ribwich, which he describes as "pretty much the adult version of the McRib." It features a sesame seed bun, smoked ribs, white onions soaked in apple cider vinegar, coleslaw, and some pickles.



Matt Flynn, the Michigan Rib Fest event organizer, also joined us in studio to further discuss the event. There will be a kid's zone, monster truck rides, a Captain Morgan stage with live entertainment, plus 12 barbecue vendors, some coming from as far away as Texas, to make some delicious ribs for the event. There will also be plenty of beer and wine to wash down those finger licking ribs.

