This Isn't Your Typical Neighborhood Restaurant

As the North American International Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and if you're in town for the cars, we have the perfect place for you to grab a bite to eat afterwards. Located on the east side of Detroit in the quaint West Village area is a place where making good food is their craft.

Michelle Oliver took us to Dine In The D at Craft Work. The name of the restaurant has various meanings. The German band Craft Work was playing while the restaurant owners were making their business plan, and the name also means working with your hands, which was a perfect fit. From fried chicken to sea bass, Craft Work has a little bit of everything. The items have one thing in common, they're all hand crafted.

The restaurant is very eclectic and homey, with a variety of artwork and books on the walls. The atmosphere showcases the soul of the city, and the 94 year old building.

The style of the food is New American, and the menu is as eclectic as the decor. There is something for everyone, even the food adventurer or the classic home-cooked food lover.

Michelle got a chance to help the chef make their specialty seared sea scallops.

We had executive chef of Craft Work, Aaron Solley join us in the studio. He brought a delicious spread with him, including West Coast Oysters, a scallop dish with olive tapenade, and tuna poke.

The restaurant is also known for their great Happy Hour with special menu items only available during the Happy Hour.

The restaurant is located on Agnes St., just off of Van Dyke and Jefferson.

