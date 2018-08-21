This kayaking trip gives you a unique view of Detroit

We all know Belle Isle is a beautiful park, it is in the name after all, but there is a lot you can do on the island, including kayaking.

Located on the island, on the shores of Lake Tacoma in the Flynn Pavilion, is RKC Adventures. It is a rental center for bikes, canoes, paddle boards, paddle boats and kayaks on Belle Isle. They are a branch of Riverside Kayak Connection in Wyandotte, which has been around since 2004. Besides rentals, they also offer classes and tours. It's a fun activity nearly everyone in the family can enjoy.

"A lot of people don't even realize that there are lakes and canals inside the island," says Riverside Kayak Connection owner, Tiffany VanDeHey.



Children as young as 2 can kayak with an adult on the interior water ways, and children 14 and up are allowed to go on the Detroit River tours. Every participant is fitted with a life jacket, and they have jackets to fit a variety of ages and sizes. They will also help fit the kayak to you.



Kayaking down the Detroit River is a unique experience, seeing the nature filled island on one side, with the beautiful cityscape on the other. There is a bunch of wildlife that call Belle Isle home, and if you are lucky, you may get to see some on your trip.

For more information on kayaking on Belle Isle visit the RKC Adventures website here. For more information on our partners at the Michigan Wildlife Council, visit their website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.