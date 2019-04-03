This local brand has partnered with Madonna and more!

Detroit is a vibrant hotbed of new businesses and one local brand got some love from a hometown girl, Madonna! Dirt Label is a lifestyle brand that is spreading the Detroit flavor all over the country.

"The brand was started, actually, when I was in college," explains Dirt Label founder and creative director, Christen Morris. "I wanted something to be bold and rebellious. Something that would play off of my personality."

Dirt Label started a couple of successful fashion lines, one of them being the controversial "Dirtroit."

"A lot of people don't understand the concept behind it. Long story short, it's a play on words," said Morris. "I'm from Detroit, the brand is called Dirt Label, we merged those two together and came up with Dirtroit."

They also have a popular series inspired by the Ralph Lauren Polo bears. The line features the classic teddy bear dressed as famous rappers and singers.

What really boosted this brand, however, was a collaboration with Madonna and her son. Madonna posted about the Dirt Label on her Instagram, and it helped them build an international following.

"It was a turning point for our business when a lot of people saw Madonna was working with this local brand from Detroit, people started paying attention to us," said Morris.

That attention helped them to make a partnership with Footlocker. They now have a collection of clothing and shoes that will be sold at Footlockers across the country.

As Morris said, "To see a big brand work with a local brand, I think that means a lot."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.