This Could Cure Your Skin This Winter

A local mom has taken her business from her own kitchen to a brand new store front. It's a successful beauty business called Cream Blends that she co-owns with her husband. Yolanda Williams and her husband Rick joined us in the studio today to chat about their products.

Williams was featured on Live in the D in the past, when she was operating her business out of her own kitchen. The business started by selling products to Whole Foods, and Williams made all of the items by herself. Today, the business has it's own 5,000 square foot manufacturing space in Royal Oak.

Cream Blends is currently celebrating a new store opening in Royal Oak.

The product line consists of body butter, sugar scrub, body oil, soy candles, soap and bath bombs.

The store is located at 202 W Fourth Street in Royal Oak, Michigan.