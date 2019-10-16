This oyster fest will have you saying "Shuck Yeah"!

Want to celebrate Sunday Funday with great music, beers, brunch and oysters?!

Chief Rachel from Le Petit Dejuner and Jim Cohen, publisher with the Metro Times, chatted with Kim DeGuilio about the third annual Shuck Yeah event in Ferndale on October 20th. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Otus Supply. Price of a ticket is $40 online and $50 at the door. A ticket includes six drinks, six oysters, two oyster shooters and a commemorative shot glass, plus unlimited food samplings. Bringing together the very best oysters, Bloody Mary's and beers in Metro Detroit, Shuck Yeah offers something for everyone.

