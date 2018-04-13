Live In The D

This stuff will have your skin squeaky clean for summer!

With spring arriving in the D, it's the perfect time to get your skin spring and summer ready. We enlisted the help of a homegrown business to help. 

Karen Guilmette, the owner and creator of the local business Natural Red, joined us in the studio to talk all things skin care. Natural Red is a mom-made, all natural product line for the whole family. 

Natural Red began after Guilmette got tired of feeling guilty for putting chemical-filled skin products on her children. She wanted something natural, chemical-free, and safe for everyone. 

Guilmette talked with us about the importance of exfoliating, and showed us how her sugar scrub can help with exfoliating and moisturizing.

Natural Red also offers a variety of other skin products including body butter, hand cream, hand sanitizer, insect repellent, lice-prevention spray, and deodorant. 

 