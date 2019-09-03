This program is making a difference in the lives of young Detroiters

This article is sponsored by the Wayne County Community College District.

As children across the community start their first day of school, one special program is starting a new kind of conversation at home. Our sponsors at the Wayne County Community College District support this initiative which is called, Talking is Teaching, and it is making a difference in the lives of kids right here in the D.

The Liberty Chapel Baptist Church in Detroit, headed by Reverend Dr. Steve Bland, Jr., is one of many churches implementing this program. Talking is Teaching is specifically targeted to the lower-income African American community because those children have a 30,000,000 word gap by the time they are 5 years old. This means that children of affluent families have heard about 30,000,000 more words by the time they are 5, while children of lower income families have heard only around 4,000 words. The program hopes to encourage conversations in families to help bridge that gap. It teaches skills from how to talk about certain topics, to giving caregivers prompts to add more conversations into their everyday lives with their kids.

Talking is Teaching is being implemented in churches throughout Detroit.

For more information on this program and for how you can get involved, email Reverend Lonnie Peek, Jr. at vlonniepeek@gmail.com.

