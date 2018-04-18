This restaurant is bringing new light to the D

There's a new restaurant to check out in downtown Detroit and it's next to one of the largest parks in the city. Lumen is bringing new light to Beacon Park with eclectic American food and stunning surroundings. Executive Chef Gabby Milton and restaurant Manager Travis Ealy joined us in the studio to talk about the new restaurant.

They brought along a few dishes including a farmer's market bowl, soft pretzel sticks, pork chop schnitzel, and crab cake. Milton even showed us how she makes the restaurant's salmon dish!

Along with delicious food, the restaurant also offers an abundance of craft beer and wine.

Enjoy your meal on the restaurant's rooftop patio this summer!

Lumen is located in Beacon Park downtown Detroit.