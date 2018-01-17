This Show Is Going To The Dogs

From the tiny Chihuahua to the giant Great Dane, you can see dogs of every kind January 18 through January 21 all in one place. More than 7,000 dogs will be in attendance at the Michigan Winter Dog Classic at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Dr. Alan Dorfman, the Event Chairman and Dog Handler, and Dr. Barry Wyerman joined us in the studio to chat about the event. They even brought Smokey the dog, a beautiful and gentle giant.

The doctors talked about what goes into being a show dog and a champion. Dr. Barry said that the National Club for all dog breeds forms a standard for what a show dog is supposed to look like. They look at the length of face, ears, and fur. There is even a certain walk that show dogs should have and so much more.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has invited the public to bring their pooches to the show and AKC handlers will go into the ring with their dogs to train them how to jump and do tricks. There will also be rescue dogs available for adoption at the event.

You can Meet the Breeds on Friday, January 19 from 12 pm to 1 pm

The Michigan Winter Dog Classic show will be held on January 18 through January 21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Michigan.