This song will have you hungry for more

Ally Evenson from DIME Detroit played a song for us in the studio today.

Evenson says her experience with DIME Detroit has been amazing. She has loved every minute of learning from industry professionals, playing at shows, and meeting new friends.

Her song "Hunger" was recorded with Original 1265 Recordings, and Evenson says the experience was incredible.

The song is available on the DIME Detroit: Sessions Volume 3. You can purchase the album and learn more about enrolling at DIME Detroit by going to their website www.dime-detroit.com.