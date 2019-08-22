This Troy restaurant is serving hot dogs with a gourmet twist

This article is sponsored by Loaded Links

There's a new restaurant serving favorites like gourmet hotdogs, wings and sliders made from the freshest ingredients available. Randy Ayyar, President & Owner of Loaded Links in Troy, Michigan, and General Manager James Pierce, chatted with host Jason Carr about taking the All-American hot dog that everyone loves to the next level.

Loaded Links sells hot dogs, wings and sliders with your health in mind. They use their own recipe for the hot dogs and make many of their condiments from scratch.

You can also choose from various carnival favorites like tater tots, mini corn dogs, fried oreos, or cotton candy.

Loaded Links menu items are popular for football parties too.

Loaded Links is located at 800 E Big Beaver Rd. Troy, MI 48083 in Troy in the same plaza as Nordstrom Rack. For more information visit their website loadedlinks.com

