This truck can help give your home a new look in the new year!

It can be fun and exciting to spruce up the house with new carpet or flooring, but now that the cold weather is here, you may dread going out. So what if the store came right to your door?

Our friends at Motor City Carpet and Flooring joined our Jason Carr on the Local 4 plaza and brought along their mobile showroom. Motor City Carpet and Flooring started in 1997 and has three local showrooms, but as times have been changed, they wanted to bring the shopping experience right to your front door.

"Brick and mortar is going away, and people, they don't have time anymore to stop in to an actual showroom to pick out [flooring], " said Pamela Rostam, the VP of Motor City Carpet and Flooring.

The store has more than 400 hundred samples in its truck, so it's like having the entire showroom on wheels. Bruce Rostam, the president of Motor City Carpet and Flooring, demonstrated the versatility of the truck by pulling out a couple of samples that Carr requested. The samples included all types of flooring, including carpet, vinyl, hardwood, ceramic tiles and more.

To find out all that Motor City Carpet and Flooring offers, locations, and to schedule a visit from their mobile showroom, visit their website at motorcitycarpet.com or call 877-477-2212.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.