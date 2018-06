He's a Golden Globe winner and an Academy award nominee and he's returning to Amazon Prime video to reprise his role as Billy McBride who's pulled into another "Goliath" case when his friend's son is arrested for a double murder.

Jason Carr spoke to Bill Bob Thornton who talked about his roll on the show and how it is different from other rolls he is famous for.

Season 2 of "Goliath" begins streaming on Amazon Prime video Friday June 15th.