Happy National Pizza Week! Our resident foodie Michelle Oliver paired up with Slow Roll's Jason Hall to find your fix for unique pizza.

Here are the places they went:

Buddy's-- 17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212, USA

Try the DIA pizza.

Amar Pizza- 12195 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Try the Naga Pizza.

Pie Sci- 5163 Trumbull Ave, Detroit, MI 48208

Try the Blue Barra-Gouda pizza.

