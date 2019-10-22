Find creative costumes at a fraction of the cost

Halloween is around the corner so it's time to piece together a Halloween costume. Make your first stop at a Salvation Army store!

The Salvation Army has 35 stores in Southeast Michigan that sell unique pieces so you can create any kind of costume. Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, Assistant Administrator for the Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, told host Tati Amare that the donations from the stores go toward helping the adults at the center who are battling addiction.

Watch this video to see the familiar characters you can create with items from the Salvation Army Stores.

