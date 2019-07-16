Thursday nights at Eastern Market are a great way to see Detroit after hours

There's a different way to shop in Detroit. During the summer, Eastern Market opens once a month on Thursdays. The vibe is a bit different from the daytime markets because it is after hours. We've told you how the experience of taking a leisurely stroll in Eastern Market varies from day to day. Saturdays are busy, Tuesdays are low key, but Thursdays after hours is on another level.

According to Lonni Thomas, organizer of Thursday Nights After Dark at Eastern Market, it is more of a party atmosphere. It's also a good way for people who don't live in the area, but may work in the city, to check out Eastern Market if they can't on the weekend.

Thomas said there are still food tastings and food trucks available, however, the vendors are selling accessories, clothing and other items you wouldn't normally find on other days at the market. Also, there is a D.J. in the middle of Shed 2, spinning records and getting people in the groove while they shop til they drop. Sheds 3 and 5 also have events going on that are fun and family friendly.

Thursday Nights After Dark at Eastern Market is on the 3rd Thursday of each month until September 5th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.