Live In The D

This checklist will make road trips with the kids more fun

Kids can have fun and keep learning on your next road trip

By Natalie Henderson - Associate Producer

Taking off Checklist:

"A Road Trip with the Kids"

Food On The Go

  • Order Home Chef Meal Kits for home-cooked meals for the road
  • Pack kid-friendly food for snacks
  • Bring disposable kitchenware for on-the-go picnics

On the Road

  • Drawing/coloring maps as you drive
  • Adventure scavenger hunts while looking out the window
  • Math games to keep them learning

Traveling Back Home

  • Kids reminisce about all the fun they had by creating scrapbooks on the way home

Watch the video for more great ideas!

 

 

 

