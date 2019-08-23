This checklist will make road trips with the kids more fun

Taking off Checklist:
"A Road Trip with the Kids"
Food On The Go
- Order Home Chef Meal Kits for home-cooked meals for the road
- Pack kid-friendly food for snacks
- Bring disposable kitchenware for on-the-go picnics
On the Road
- Drawing/coloring maps as you drive
- Adventure scavenger hunts while looking out the window
- Math games to keep them learning
Traveling Back Home
- Kids reminisce about all the fun they had by creating scrapbooks on the way home
