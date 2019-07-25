Toast to National Wine and Cheese Day!

July 25th is National Wine and Cheese Day. Hosts, Tati Amare, and Jason Carr made a toast with Ken Miller and Ferris Anthony from "Toasted Oak" in Novi to celebrate.

Toasted Oak is a market and grill with an award-winning wine selection inside the Baronette Renaissance Hotel in Novi. The restaurant sources from local farms for the freshest flavor. The staff educates you on the best wine and cheese pairings.

Toasted Oak recently won the Award of Excellence for 2019 for their variety of wine. Toasted Oak is hosting August 28th the Plumpjack Cade and Odette wine dinner. The event takes place on August 28th. Tickets can be purchased for $95.

Don't forget to take a break and toast to the summer with a side of cheese.