Tomorrow is National Cheese Day, and we have the hookup

Tomorrow is National Cheese Day, and why not celebrate it Michigan-Style? Kendra Mantey, the owner of the Cheese Lady Shop in Farmington, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to talk about cheese.

People may not realize that Michigan is home to some amazing cheeses. "We have fabulous cheeses that are made right here in Michigan. Leelanau Cheese up in Suttons Bay is internationally an award-winning cheese," said Mantey.

She also brought with her a Michigan state 18-month aged Gouda, as well as Traffic Jam and Snug restaurant's 50th-anniversary cheese, which is an aged Asiago with blue cheese in it.

You can pick out the perfect cheese for you for National Cheese Day. "We have about 150 types of cheeses, so we are all about tasting and talking about the cheeses. You also get to learn a lot while you are shopping."

The Cheese Lady shop sells more than just cheese. They sell anything that could go with cheese too. Like jams, crackers, nuts wine and beer.

The Cheese Lady has multiple locations in metro Detroit.